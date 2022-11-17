Council pushes to reopen Plymouth-Tavistock railway line
- Published
Devon County Council has submitted its case to the government for the reopening of the Tavistock to Plymouth railway.
The submission includes a new station in Tavistock, which it said could serve nearly 400,000 passengers a year.
Councillors said the "vital" route would reduce carbon emissions and support the economy.
It would also cut traffic on the A386, while freight could be moved by rail instead of by road, they said.
The previous Tavistock North station closed as part of the Beeching cuts in 1968, after running for more than 70 years.
The line's revival would allow for an hourly service stopping at Bere Alston, Bere Ferrers and the west Plymouth stations.
The existing two-hourly service between Plymouth and Gunnislake would not be affected, the council said.
The strategic outline business case, submitted to the government's "Restoring your Railway" programme, said the new Tavistock station could serve 394,000 passengers a year and could generate a further 32,000 passengers at existing stations.
About 21,000 residents in Tavistock, Horrabridge, Lamerton and Mary Tavy could also benefit, it said.
Councillor Andrea Davis, cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said reinstating five miles of track would be "key" in tackling congestion on the A386.
She said it would benefit the environment, meet carbon reduction targets and "support the economy".
The submission, which asks the government for £3m to develop the plan, said the line would also increase frequency of local rail services to St Budeaux, Keyham and Devonport.
Philip Sanders, member for Yelverton Rural, appealed to the government to do all it could to see the "reinstatement of this vital link".
Councillor Jonathan Drean, Plymouth City Council cabinet member for transport, said it would benefit the 6,000 dockyard workers in Devonport and boost access for communities including St Budeaux and Keyham.
He said it could also carry freight, reducing the need for HGVs.
The reinstatement of the rail line to Tavistock is identified in the 20-year plan of the Peninsula Rail Task Force.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.