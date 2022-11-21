Free trees offered to replace those lost to disease in Devon
- Published
Hundreds of trees are being given away as part of a campaign hoping to encourage more planting around Devon.
The Saving Devon's Treescapes project is marking the beginning of National Tree Week on Saturday 26 November.
The saplings are being offered by Devon Wildlife Trust at four sites.
Devon Wildlife Trust's Rosie Cotgreave said the aim was "to replace trees lost across Devon to the terrible scourge of ash dieback disease".
The project lead added: "At each event, our staff and volunteers will be giving away sapling trees of Devon species, such as oak, hazel, rowan and crab apple; with a maximum of five trees per family group or individual."
The four venues are Meeth Quarry nature reserve, Buckland-in-the-Moor Village Hall, Orchard House in Pyworthy, and South Brent Old School Community Centre.
There will be 350 trees available at each venue, and each will come with advice on planting, protection and aftercare.
At Meeth Quarry nature reserve, visitors will also be able to join a guided walk and talk to the Woodland Trust about what support is available if they want to plant more trees.
Saving Devon's Treescapes is aiming to plant 500,000 trees in the county by 2025.
The Woodland Trust has donated the trees for the tree hub events.
The charity's partnership manager, Eleanor Lewis, said: "We need more trees across our landscape. This means replacing not only the trees lost to ash dieback but also the woods and trees lost over the past centuries.
"These new trees will start to reconnect the county's fragmented woodland and provide important habitats for our wildlife, as well as acting to combat climate change."
There are more tree hub events planned across Devon in November, December and January.
