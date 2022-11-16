Woman arrested after man hit by car in Plymouth

Mutley Plain crash
A 26-year-old woman was arrested at the scene

A man has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Plymouth.

The crash happened on Mannamead Road along Mutley Plain at about 12:40 GMT, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Paramedics took the male pedestrian, who is believed to be in his 70s, to Derriford Hospital.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of driving offences and remained in police custody, the force said.

Road closures along Mutley Plain have been lifted

Road closures in the area were lifted at about 07:00 GMT.

Officers appealed for anyone with information about the crash to get in touch.

