Man seriously injured after he was hit by car in Plymouth
A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Plymouth.
A road closure is in place along Mutley Plain and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Officers said the crash happened on Mannamead Road at about 12.40 GMT on Tuesday.
Paramedics took the man to hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
