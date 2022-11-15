Go South West buys Exeter-based bus company
A regional transport company has bought Dartline, a bus and coach operator based in Exeter.
Following the acquisition, Go South West now operates 380 buses and coaches and employs 900 people.
Dartline provides services for commuters, schools, day trippers and local communities across east Devon.
It has a fleet of 84 buses, coaches and special education needs taxis, employing 118 people.
Richard Stevens, managing director of Go South West, said: "We've been admirers of Dartline for a long time - it's a family focused, well run bus company with a strong reputation and a competitive fleet."
He said the acquisition means Go South West bus services would stretch from the western tip of Cornwall, across Devon to the Dorset and Somerset border.
Dave Hounslow, managing director of Dartline, said after reaching the "grand age of 70" he decided it was time to hand the reins over.
"Having started Dartline on 4th January 1987 with eight vehicles and building it to its size today, I feel proud that it will continue under the new management," he added.
Mr Hounslow said the brand would continue as Dartline and all the staff would remain.
