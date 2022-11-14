Plymouth Argyle Ability Counts helps autistic boy who had rare illness
An autistic boy who had a rare illness said a football club had helped him with his physical and mental health.
Daniel, 11, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome - which causes the body to attack the nerves.
Plymouth Argyle's Ability Counts delivers football sessions with help from Children in Need.
Daniel joined the team 12 months ago after a leg operation, as a result of the syndrome, which meant he had to learn to walk again.
'Beautiful game'
The NHS said the syndrome was a "very rare and serious condition that affects the nerves".
"It mainly affects the feet, hands and limbs, causing problems such as numbness, weakness and pain.
"It can be treated and most people will eventually make a full recovery."
Daniel said the football team allowed him to "focus on the beautiful game" and helped to make his "muscles stronger".
"The club helped me with my physical and mental issues."
He said it had been "the greatest choice of my life [to join]" and "we're all here for football and we all love it".
"We have great coaches, but it's not just that... It's inclusivity, without this, you wouldn't have people like me being able to play football.
"There's nothing I don't like about it, it's a brilliant place.
"It's important that Children in Need keep funding my club because you can see all the great activities happening."
