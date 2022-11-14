Support services for Ukrainian refugees in Exeter extended
- Published
A council in Devon has extended its funding for support services for Ukrainian refugees.
Exeter City Council said it would continue to support the city's Conversation Café, a support hub which opened in March.
Two Ukrainian-speaking community connectors have also been employed to help people access a full range of services.
Some 200 Ukrainians have settled in the city with host families.
This has been arranged through the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Exeter's support hub in Paris Street is run by the Devon Ukrainian Association and is mainly funded by the council, the authority said.
The new community connectors would be funded by the council through the Homes for Ukraine programme funding and delivered by Wellbeing Exeter.
They would help refugees access skills and training, employment, benefits advice, housing and other support.
The council said many had already been helped into full time employment through a variety of support agencies in the city.
A spokesperson said the authority was funding a "significant programme of support," including help for host families and citizen's advice support.
Councillor Martin Pearce, lead for communities and homeless prevention, said: "The list of services that can be accessed from here is absolutely amazing...
"I am so proud of the way in which Exeter has opened its arms and everyone is doing everything they can to make people feel welcome here."
Viktoriia Novak, a community connector, said: "As a Ukrainian I know how difficult it is to integrate yourself into a society with a culture that is very different to your own...
"By helping each individual we are in some ways helping society as a whole, which is great."
More families are still required to offer accommodation under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk