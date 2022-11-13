Remembrance services held across Devon and Cornwall
Services marking Remembrance Sunday have been held across Devon and Cornwall.
Commemorations have taken place in areas including Plymouth, Exeter, Truro and Falmouth.
The South West joined the rest of the UK in falling silent for two minutes at 11:00 GMT to pay respects to those who died in past conflicts.
Parades and marches were also held and representatives of the armed forces laid wreaths.
In Plymouth, the Deputy Lieutenant of Devon laid a wreath, followed by Lord Mayor Sue Dann.
Those onboard visiting Dutch ship HDMS, Niels Juel, also joined the service.
Plymouth's Bishop, the right Reverend James Grier, said: "It's a huge military procession and spectacle with representatives from all the armed forces locally, cadets, young people. It's huge."
A parade led to a service in Falmouth's Kimberley Park, as well as reflection with a two minute silence.
The Bishop of St Germans, the Right Reverend Hugh Nelson, said: "It's a day when we remember who we are and the way in which we can live our lives today is, in a large part, due to things people have done and lives that have been given and sacrificed in the past."
