COP27: Climate change protesters take to streets in Plymouth
- Published
People have taken part in a rally to highlight the issue of climate change.
The event in Plymouth city centre coincides with the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) being held in Egypt.
Speakers included Tony Staunton, from the Plymouth Hub for Climate Justice.
He said climate talks are "incredibly important" as "the world is fast heading towards catastrophic climate problems".
Mr Staunton added: "With extreme weather events happening more and more - record temperatures, droughts and mass famine, floods and forced migration, food and water shortages - we need fast action to prevent collapse of the natural ecology and our human societies."
Hundreds of people gathered near Armada Way in Plymouth city centre with placards and marched through the streets.
