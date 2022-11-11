Eel found on Plymouth doorstep rescued by RSPCA

The RSPCA inspector said how it got there was a mystery

An eel was rescued by an animal charity after a homeowner found it on their doorstep in Plymouth.

The homeowner, who made the discovery on Tuesday, had placed the eel in a child's paddling pool.

RSPCA inspector Sarah Morris said: "This was not your usual type of animal rescue call.

"In 24 years of being an inspector, I've never had a call about an eel out of water!" She initially thought, from the location, it had to be a slow worm.

"But from speaking to the caller it became clear it really was an eel," Ms Morris added.

Sarah Morris said in her 24 years with the charity she had never been called to an eel out of water

The eel was later placed in a small fish tank before being taken to the nearest estuary and released.

Ms Morris said: "How it got there is a mystery, but the most likely reason would have been that it was dropped there by a heron or other such bird."

