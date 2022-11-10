Devon County Council wants new powers to fine motorists for driving errors
A Devon council wants the power to fine motorists for driving errors other than parking violations.
Devon County Council agreed to take advantage of new rules that mean local authorities can apply to enforce "moving traffic offences".
They include driving through a no entry sign, driving the wrong way down a one-way street, stopping in a yellow box junction and driving in bus lanes.
Devon and Cornwall Police currently enforce many of the rules.
The government said in May it would give local authorities outside London the powers to enforce the breaches for the first time.
'Improve safety'
The decision by Devon County Council's cabinet followed a review by a council scrutiny committee, which concluded that if correctly implemented the new powers could reduce traffic congestion and the number of accidents, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, cabinet member for highways, said: "We aim to improve safety, reduce congestion, give priority for active travel and public transport and help reduce carbon emissions."
Before making their application, Devon County Council will need to "gather evidence that offences are occurring at their proposed enforcement locations, causing concerns for: safety, congestion, active travel priority or public transport reliability".
Once the evidence is gathered, a minimum six-week public consultation will take place on the locations and types of moving traffic offences.
After an initial warning period, the council will be allowed to issue either a £70 or £50 penalty for the breaches. The fines could be cut in half if paid within 21 days.
The council said the new powers were not meant to generate a profit.
"In fact, if anything, the guidelines are very clear - we should not be doing that and it would be seen as a failure of this authority if we are generating revenue from it," added Meg Booth, the council's director of climate change, environment and transport.
If the council's application is successful, powers are likely to be confirmed by the end of 2023.
What are moving traffic offences?
- Incorrectly driving into a bus lane
- Stopping in a yellow box junction
- Banned right or left turns
- Illegal U-turns
- Going the wrong way in a one-way street
