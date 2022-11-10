More than 600 overseas nurses employed in Devon in 15 months
The NHS in Devon said it had attracted more than 600 international nurses to the county in the last 15 months.
The Devon International Recruitment Alliance recruits to six NHS trusts.
It "fills vital front-line posts" and saves the NHS about £3m a year in agency staffing, said One Devon, a collaboration of NHS and councils.
Carly Boyce, international nurse transition lead, said it was "a really important element" in tackling staff shortages.
She said: "Everybody knows there is a huge shortage nationally for nurses, and also globally.
"International recruitment is a really important element as part of the wider growing your own and domestic workforce."
Charlene Dsouza is originally from India and has 13 years experience as a paramedic and nurse working in Dubai.
She has now passed her UK exams and is working on a dementia ward at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.
She said: "Here you are on continuous patient care so you get the patient, their family - you deal with various kinds of conditions so it is quite amazing."
Moses Mukama, from Zimbabwe, is now based at South Molton Hospital and works in mental health.
He said: "There are several reasons [for the move] but chief of them is for career development, and also for the future of my kids. I want my kids to develop here in the UK."
Nurse recruit, Joe Chacko, from India, said: "Working in Devon as a registered nurse is the best decision that I took in my life. I feel happy with the pastoral support I received."
The programme is now branching into other areas or recruitment, including radiographers, podiatrists, occupational therapists and care workers for social care.
Tracey Collins, Devon's international nursing and workforce lead, said: "I'm delighted to be welcoming our 600th nurse to Devon, having made a significant impact on the reduction in vacancies within the NHS.
"This supports our existing staff and of course our patients."
On Wednesday, nurses across the UK voted to strike over pay with action expected to start by the end of the year.
