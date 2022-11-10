Step forward for Guernsey's Leale's Yard development
- Published
Plans for 338 houses, a multi-storey car park and a supermarket have been recommended for initial approval by planners in Guernsey.
The plans relate to the development of Leale's Yard which covers about 7.5 acres (three hectares).
A States of Guernsey planning report published on Wednesday acknowledged "concerns" but recommended outline planning permission be granted.
Plans include modular housing to be built in a factory in Harrogate, while the supermarket would be run by the Channel Islands Co-operative, which owns the site.
Areas of concern identified included the quality of green space, parking allocation, height and appearance of taller buildings, affordable housing and impacts on ecology and biodiversity, the report said.
But citing "significant economic and social benefits to Guernsey" and acknowledging there was still "considerable work to be done" on the proposal, it recommended outline planning permission be granted subject to conditions.
The proposals and report will go to the Planning and Development Authority before a final decision is made.