Man in 80s dies after being hit by bus in Exeter city centre
A pedestrian aged in his 80s has died after being hit by a bus in a city centre.
Officers were called to Queen Street in Exeter at about 13:10 GMT.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
The area has been cordoned off by officers from the roads policing investigation team, who are seeking witnesses to the incident.
