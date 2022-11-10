Plymouth City Council urged to think again on disabled parking fee
A charity boss has said plans to charge £150 for disabled parking bays in Plymouth are "adding insult to injury".
Tim Todd, from Plymouth Friends and Family charity, said families were already struggling with rising costs.
He called on the council to "think again" as plans for the changes are set to go before the Plymouth City Council's cabinet on Thursday.
A spokesperson said the council could no longer afford to provide the scheme free due to "budget pressures".
The council's cabinet is set to consider a report on parking fees, permits and payment options across the city.
Included in the recommendations is one to introduce the fee for marking a resident's disabled parking bay.
It currently costs £40 to apply for a bay, which does not guarantee the application will be approved and once installed there are no guarantees the bay will always be available.
The council said the £40 covered the cost of checking eligibility and a site visit and would be charged in addition to the £150 for installing the bay.
If approved by cabinet, the fee would be charged on all new bays from 1 December. It would also be charged each time a bay needed to be re-marked.
Mr Todd said people with a disability were not there through choice and adding to the challenges they already faced was "adding insult to injury".
"There's got to be a different way of making a saving," he said.
"Sadly at the moment ... most of our enquiries are from families who we support with children with disabilities or different impairments where money is the major issue on their mind ... The cost of caring for a child with a disability is way in excess of the cost that most of us have to deal with on a daily basis and they're costs that are non-negotiable."
A Plymouth City Council spokesperson said the council was not legally required to provide disabled bays but did so as part of a range of support to drivers with disabilities.
They said: "Unfortunately, we cannot afford to continue providing and maintaining on-street disabled driver spaces free of charge, especially in light of the unprecedented budget pressures we are currently facing."
