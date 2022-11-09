Baby with head injury taken to hospital after Chillington crash
- Published
A baby with a serious head injury has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Devon.
Police officers attended the collision at Sherford Cross, Chillington, which involved a black VW Touareg and a blue VW Touran, at about 17:10 GMT.
An adult and two children were taken to Derriford Hospital, and a baby was taken to Bristol Royal Hospital with a serious head injury, police said.
The force is appealing for information and witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.