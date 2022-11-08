WW1 Exeter Guildhall war memorial soldier snapped in half
A limited edition World War One memorial of a soldier has been snapped in half by vandals, a council has said.
Exeter City Council shared photographs of the broken metal figure outside Exeter's Guildhall on Monday.
The Silent Soldier was created for the 100th anniversary of World War One.
The local authority said it had reported the vandalism to Devon and Cornwall Police and anyone with information should contact the force.
The city council said: "Unfortunately the figure was a limited edition and is not able to be replaced."
Councillor Yolonda Henson, Lord Mayor of Exeter, said she was "deeply saddened and disappointed".
"The Silent Soldier was on display outside the Guildhall as a sign of respect for all those that have lost their lives during conflict."
