Historic Dartmoor Ring of Bells pub closes down
A historic 13th Century pub on Dartmoor has been forced to close its doors.
The Ring of Bells in North Bovey, had been destroyed by fire in 2016, but reopened two years later.
An announcement on its website says that as of 1st November 2022 the pub has ceased trading.
Its owner said: "I would like to thank all our hard working staff and customers for the immense pleasure it has been to work alongside and serve."
It is not yet known why the pub has closed but others in the area have been forced to shut down, blaming increased energy bills and the cost of living crisis.
