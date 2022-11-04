Asylum seekers hotel in wrong place says North Devon Council
Council bosses have said they were not consulted or notified by the Home Office about the arrival of 55 asylum seekers to a hotel at a seaside resort.
North Devon Council said the hotel in Ilfracombe was an "unsuitable location" for migrants due to its remoteness.
North Devon MP Selaine Saxby asked the Home Office directly for an "urgent and detailed consultation" with the council.
The Home Office said the use of hotels was a "short-term solution".
'Impact on local economy'
Councillor David Worden, leader of the council, said he was told in October by the government that the hotel would not be used to house asylum seekers.
He said: "We were not consulted or formally notified about this change in direction from the Home Office, nor do we have a full understanding at this stage of their intentions for the hotel's future use."
He warned Ilfracombe was an "unsuitable location for use as asylum accommodation due to its remoteness and the likely impact of the loss of an operating hotel on the local economy".
BBC News spoke to one migrant, who did not want to say where he was from, but moved from Croydon and arrived in Ilfracombe at about 02:00 GMT on Thursday.
He said: "I don't think that this is the right place, because in London I used to have an Orthodox Church where everything is in my language and I understood everything.
"Now I don't know what to do, because I have no information and they are not telling us how long we are going to stay here. I don't know what is happening."
Mr Worden said he recognised the council's "responsibility to help people seeking safety in the UK", and said the council, Devon County Council and MS Saxby intended to gain a "full understanding" of the Home Office's "intentions for the hotel's future".
It comes as Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised over the conditions at a migrant processing centre at Manston in Kent.
There are thousands of migrants at the camp, which local Conservative MP Roger Gale said had been "overwhelmed".
Ms Saxby said the Home Office needed to find a solution for processing asylum claims.
"This is just not an appropriate way to treat people who are seeking asylum in our country and I hope now they are with us in Ilfracombe they are at least more comfortable than where they've come from," she said.
Analysis by BBC South West Correspondent Jenny Kumah
The Home office will not comment on whether anyone here has come from Manston.
Some of the hotel residents we spoke to today told us they had spent some time at Manston before being moved elsewhere and then on to here.
They described sleeping in a "big tent" on the ground for several days at Manston with no phones and no information.
Ms Saxby told me that now people are here, the focus should be on providing support and processing claims swiftly.
The Home Office said: "The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.
"The use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable - there are currently more than 37,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £5.6m a day.
"The use of hotels is a short-term solution and we are working hard with local authorities to find appropriate accommodation."
