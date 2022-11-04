Devon and Cornwall Police hires more than 300 officers
Devon and Cornwall Police has recruited 313 new student officers.
It is part of a three-year government drive to recruit 20,000 officers across England and Wales by March.
The force aims to reach its regional target of 469 officers in the next five months.
Assistant Chief Officer Alexis Poole said teams had worked "tirelessly" to select and train future officers and that she was inspired by their "passions to serve others".
'Sustainable policing'
She said new recruits would initially serve in patrol, neighbourhood and investigation teams, with support from more experienced colleagues.
She said the recruitment drive - which also meant women made up to 35% of the workforce - would help meet their ambition for "world class sustainable policing".
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner, said the force had recruited an additional 216 officers even before the government drive, thanks to an increase in council tax precept.
PC Emily Smith, a response officer in Plymouth, said: "I have been a part of Devon and Cornwall Police for three years. During this time I have had the opportunity to obtain a degree while learning to become an operational police officer.
"I love coming in to work because every day is different and I never know what to expect. I'm looking forward to the rest of my policing career."
