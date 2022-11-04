Driver killed by own runaway car in Plymouth
A grandfather was killed by his own runaway car after chasing it down the road, an inquest heard.
Steve Yabsley, 62, died after trying to stop his car when the handbrake released. He was crushed between his own vehicle and another parked car.
The inquest heard Mr Yabsley was visiting a friend in Plymouth when the tragic accident unfolded.
His friend Donna Vince told the hearing: "We tried to pull the car off him. We could not, it was a big car."
Following the incident on Penrose Street on 6 December 2021, Mr Yabsley's family spoke of their heartbreak.
Mr Yabsley, of Linhay Lane, Plymstock, had driven to the home of his friend Donna Vince to collect a key.
But when Mr Yabsley was outside the house, his blue Vauxhall Grandland began to roll down the road.
Ms Vince said her friend, who struggled with "back problems", went alongside the car "a bit faster than walking pace".
She said the lights and music were still on in the vehicle.
When she followed to investigate, Ms Vince said she found her friend lying unconscious on the ground.
'No defects'
Police investigator Alan Kennedy said there were no defects with the car.
He said Mr Yabsley had left the engine running on his parked car but for unknown reasons the handbrake released, causing it to roll down the road.
Mr Yabsley had tried to stop his vehicle but was crushed between two vehicles, he added.
A post mortem found he died from crush injuries after suffering multiple rib and vertebrae fractures.
Ian Arrow, senior Plymouth coroner, recorded a conclusion of accidental death.
He said: "Sadly Steve was crushed by his own runaway car."
Following his death, Mr Yabsley's family said in a statement: "Steve's passing has left a massive void in our lives, we are all trying to come to terms with this tragic sudden loss... and time will tick away until we meet again.
"We all loved you so much, we are all heartbroken," they said.
