Man suffered life-changing injuries in Ilfracombe crash
- Published
A car driver suffered life-changing leg injuries in a crash with a lorry on Thursday, police have said.
The incident happened at about 06:45 GMT and involved two vehicles on the A361 near Mullacott Cross, Ilfracombe.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it involved a blue Renault Grand Scenic and a white Volvo HGV.
They said the injured driver was a local man in his 40s, and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth where he remains.
Police said: "The road was closed for a considerable amount of time as emergency services and investigators from the Road Collisions Unit attended.
"They would like to thank the public for their patience while they investigated the scene."
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.
