Devon volunteer responders attend 41 emergency incidents
- Published
Volunteer medics have attended 41 emergency incidents as part of a trial response scheme launched by Devon Air Ambulance.
The Volunteer Response Scheme (VRS) launched in May and the trial will run for 12 months.
Three clinicians are donating their time and using their own vehicles to respond to incidents, many of which are life-threatening.
The volunteer responders are located in Ottery, Okehampton and Exeter.
In the last five months 53% of the incidents involved patients who were experiencing a medical incident, 38% who were experiencing a trauma incident, and 9% of patients experiencing a combined medical and trauma incident, Devon Air Ambulance said.
It means Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) dispatchers can now draw on off-duty Devon Air Ambulance clinicians to be the first responders to an emergency they are local to.
One of the volunteers, advanced paramedic in critical care Lee Hilton, who set up the scheme, said: "We are incredibly proud to be one of just a few air ambulances to launch a scheme of this type and are pleased to be able to report some positive results on the lifesaving difference Volunteer Responders are making to local communities in Devon."
