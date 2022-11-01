Former bar manager reopens historic Berrynarbor pub
- Published
A woman from Illfracombe has reopened a 350-year-old pub she used to work at following a community crowdfunding effort.
Jenny Cannon-Smith, 42, and her husband Simon, 37, have reopened Ye Olde Globe public house in Berrynarbor after it closed in April 2022.
More than 200 villagers joined the couple on Saturday to mark its opening.
Mrs Cannon-Smith said it was "amazing" to open the venue's doors, and "it's a village that just needs a pub".
She said: "Simon and I are overwhelmed by the support we have been given by the village.
"There is a real community spirit in the village with the pub one of its essential assets."
While negotiations on a new lease with the pub's owner were taking place, a band of villagers also helped clean and upgrade the premises.
Caroline Denham, 70, a local, said: "It brings us together.
"It's fabulous, they have the energy and all the things they're doing here are really special."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.