Train strikes: No Devon and Cornwall rail services on strike days
- Published
No train services will run in Devon and Cornwall on three upcoming strike days, rail bosses confirm.
Strikes are set to take place on Saturday, Monday and 9 November.
It is part of an ongoing row over jobs, pay and conditions.
Network Rail urged passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) will strike.
Network Rail said on strike days across its western route, between Penzance and London Paddington, passengers have been warned to expect an extremely limited service.
No CrossCountry trains will run as well as no services south west of Weston-super-Mare, including the whole of Devon and Cornwall.
Network Rail's interim western route director, David Davidson, said he would like to "sincerely apologise" for the disruption.
He said: "For those passengers who must travel by train, please expect severe disruption, plan ahead and check the time of your last train home."
