Devon council warns of inevitable cuts without Westminster help
A council leader warns of inevitable cuts to services, unless the government provides more support.
John Hart said the financial situation of Devon County Council had "never been so bleak as it is now".
He said Devon's core funding from the government had reduced by 72% in real terms in the 11 years up to 2021/2022.
But, the government said this year it had made an additional £3.7bn available to councils in England, including an extra £40.9m for Devon County Council.
'Costs keep escalating'
Mr Hart said Devon MPs were being briefed so they could champion the county's case at Westminster.
He said: "Before the summer we revealed a black hole in our finances for this year due to surging demand for help and support for vulnerable children and adults, the continuing costs of the pandemic and the dramatic rise in costs and inflation.
"We have been working hard to find savings in this current financial year but it's like filling the bath with the plug out as demand for our services and our costs keep escalating.
"On top of that we now calculate that - as things stand - we face a £75m shortfall in our budget for next year."
'Drastic cuts'
He said "all of the work we do will be under threat if we have to make drastic cuts across all our services to balance the books as we are required to do by law".
"However, that will be the reality if the government doesn't act to protect local government."
Mr Hart said the council had already introduced cost-saving measures that included a freeze on staff recruitment in non front-line areas, delayed planned investment in IT and infrastructure projects and a reduction in its heating and lighting bills.
He added: "We will do everything in our power to continue to do this and find new ways to do things better and more sustainably.
"But, quite obviously, a bankrupt council can do none of these things and we have no choice now but to make savings that will inevitably hurt some people."
A government spokesperson said: "This year, we have made an additional £3.7bn available to councils in England, including an extra £40.9m for Devon County Council.
"Through the Energy Bill Relief Scheme, we are also providing a discount for councils dealing with rising energy costs this winter."
