Police boss apologises to murdered woman's family
- Published
A police force's most senior officer has apologised to the family of a woman who was murdered by her former partner.
Kerry Power, 36, was strangled by David Wilder in Plymouth in 2013.
On the night she died she called 999, but did not speak and so the call was not passed on to the police.
Devon and Cornwall Police's temporary chief constable has written to her family to say he is "personally sorry". An out of court compensation agreement has been settled.
'Untimely death'
Hudgell Solicitors, the firm representing Ms Power's family, said she was told by a police officer that if she called the emergency number and remained silent, help would still arrive.
However, she needed to press 55 for the Silent Solution system which would have seen her call transferred to a police force as an indication of a genuine emergency.
Ms Power's family launched a civil action against Devon and Cornwall Police for a breach of operational duties under the Human Rights Act.
Jim Colwell, Temporary Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "The events which led to Kerry's untimely death were unconscionable and regrettable.
"I am genuinely sorry that such a callous incident was able to take place within Devon and Cornwall.
"I am also personally sorry that the force did not do more to prevent this tragic occurrence."
Wilder admitted murder and was sentenced to life, with a minimum term of 17-and-a-half years, in 2014.
The Power family shared the letter from the police with the public through their solicitors.
Her brother, Steve Power, said: "What happened to Kerry could so easily have been avoided if small steps had been taken.
"If Kerry had known that she needed to press five twice, then help may have arrived in time for her to have survived the attack."
Mr Power said he hoped Devon and Cornwall Police had "changed the way it deals with victims of domestic violence and has put in place safeguards to prevent it happening again".
'Directly addressed failures'
The force confirmed the letter to Ms Power's family was sent in September and said: "Our thoughts and condolences firmly remain with the family and friends of Kerry Power.
It added: "Since Kerry's tragic death in December 2013, the force has fully accepted the recommendations of a domestic homicide review and has carried out significant work in changing our entire approach to domestic abuse, stalking and harassment.
"We have directly addressed any failures on our part, including the use of and training surrounding the Silent Solution system.
"These changes mean we now have in place a policy that gives staff clear guidance about how the system works and how to deal with silent 999 calls."
The force also confirmed it had agreed to an out-of-court damages settlement in response to a civil action.