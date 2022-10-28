Plymouth Argyle v Exeter City FC: Warning for Devon derby fans
- Published
Fans will be refused entry to a football match if found with flares or smoke bombs, police have warned.
Other forces will support Devon and Cornwall Police on Monday when Plymouth Argyle face Exeter City FC.
Officers from Avon and Somerset Police's Mounted Section, the Alliance Drone Unit, and British Transport Police will assist local officers at Plymouth's Home Park.
The match will kick-off at 20:00 GMT.
'Thorough searches'
Ch Insp Julian Pezzani said the force's role would be "to enable fans to peacefully attend" and to "return home safely".
"Since crowds have been able to return to stadiums, we have seen nationally a rise in the number of pyros such as flares being used within and around football grounds.
"Not only is this dangerous to spectators and will see offending clubs fined by the Football Association, possession of a smoke bomb or flare is itself a crime.
"If you are in possession en route or attempt to enter Home Park with one, they will be confiscated, you will be refused entry to the match and you run the risk of arrest.
"There will be full and thorough searches at the stadium, so please don't bring these items with you."
'Dealt with swiftly'
Ch Insp Pezzani said: "The match is an all-ticketed affair and has sold out so there will be over 16,000 in attendance, and we have worked closely with both Plymouth Argyle and Exeter City in the build up to this to ensure a smooth night.
"The vast majority of those in attendance will be supporters who simply want to enjoy a good match.
"That said, a strong police presence will be in Plymouth throughout the day and anyone who is intent on causing a disturbance will be dealt with swiftly and robustly."
Christian Kent, Plymouth Argyle's head of venue, said the club was "grateful for the support of Devon and Cornwall Police" and that Plymouth Argyle was a "family club" with a "zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour".
A spokesman for Exeter City Football Club said Monday's game was something supporters had been looking forward to since the fixtures were released.
The spokesman said: "We urge all Exeter City fans to travel on official coaches and for those travelling by train to be respectful to fellow passengers."
