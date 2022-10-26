NHS urges more people in south west to get vaccinated
People in the south west are being encouraged to get their flu and Covid vaccinations after experts report flu has arrived early in England.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said cases of flu had climbed quickly, with hospital admissions rising in children under five and the elderly.
Nearly 1.5 million people in the south west have had their Covid booster since the beginning of September, NHS said.
Dr Julie Yates said many were "still yet to take up the offer".
The lead consultant for screening and immunisation said: "We are encouraging all eligible people to come forward to have their Flu and Covid-19 vaccinations at their earliest opportunity.
"Getting your flu and Covid vaccines are two of the most important things you can do to keep yourself and others around you safe this winter."
The NHS said the flu jab was being offered at "thousands" of community pharmacies and GP surgeries in the south west.
