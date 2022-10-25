Eight fire engines at scene of large workshop fire in High Bickington
- Published
A workshop containing 2,000 litres (440 gallons) of diesel and 1,000 litres (220 gallons) of oil is on fire in Devon.
Eight fire engines and specialist vehicles are at the scene in High Bickington, said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters are using water jets to prevent the fire from spreading.
Nearby residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to a thick plume of black smoke.
Crews were first called to the blaze at about 13:30 BST.
