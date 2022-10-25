Exeter police officer punched and choked in attack
A police officer was punched and choked in a night-time attack in Exeter city centre.
It happened while the sergeant was making routine inquiries at about midnight in Bartholomew Terrace, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Two passers-by intervened and had been thanked for helping, the force added.
A man in his 40s from the Honiton area was arrested on suspicion of assault and being drunk and disorderly. He remains in custody.
Officers said the sergeant was checked over in hospital and recovering at home. Witnesses to the attack are urged to come forward.