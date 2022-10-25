Baby orangutan born at Paignton Zoo
A "critically endangered" baby Bornean orangutan has been born at a south west zoo.
Paignton Zoo said the birth happened at 10:20 BST on Monday and was "even more special" due to the critically endangered status of the species.
It is the first baby its mother, 32-year-old Chinta, has had for nine years, as orangutans have and seven to 10 year "parental care period".
It has not yet been publicly named.
The zoo said the new arrival had brought its orangutan numbers up to four.
The other two are the new baby's father, 12-year-old Wousan, who moved there five years ago from Germany, and the baby's nine-year-old sister Natty.
A zoo spokesperson said: "Bornean orangutans are critically endangered in the wild, with the main threat to them today being the loss of habitat due to unsustainable palm oil production, illegal logging and agriculture.
"We are involved in a European breeding programme for the species to help boost the population".
