Facemasks rule: Royal Devon hospitals and healthcare buildings
Facemasks must be worn again in a number of healthcare settings across Devon, due to a rise in cases of Covid-19.
The Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust announced the measure was being brought in from Friday 21 October.
All visitors and patients are asked to wear a facemask in any areas where clinical care is provided.
Facemasks will remain a "personal choice" in other areas.
On its website the trust said: "In light of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country, to help us keep our patients, staff and visitors safe, we are asking all visitors and patients to please wear a facemask in any areas where clinical care is provided."
They said this included inpatient wards and clinical rooms in its acute hospitals, community sites and hospitals, primary care sites, and at its vaccination centres.
They added that facemasks will "remain a personal choice in areas where clinical care is not provided, such as corridors, ward receptions and main entrances, onsite restaurants and shops".
People were also urged to continue to follow hand hygiene measures when visiting a Royal Devon healthcare setting.
