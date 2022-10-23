Totnes Atmos homes: Council 'should still purchase site'
A council should still compulsorily purchase a derelict industrial site to allow affordable homes in a Devon town, a community group says.
The Totnes Community Development Society (TCDS) planned to buy the former dairy site to build about 100 homes, but it was sold to a private developer in January 2021.
TCDS leaders said the site "belongs to the town" and should be locally owned.
South Hams District Council and the developers declined to comment.
The former Dairy Crest site closed in 2007 and the TCDS launched its Atmos project in 2014.
It proposed to buy the site and build 99 homes, including 62 affordable homes and 37 homes for older people.
But the site was sold for £1.35m to Essex firm Fastglobe, which wants to build a spa, holiday lodges and 25 homes.
Planning rules do not require communities to have first refusal, meaning such assets can be sold to the highest bidder.
ATMOS TIMELINE
- 2007: Dairy Crest Group closes site
- 2012: Totnes Community Development Society (TCDS) created
- 2014: TCDS launches Atmos project to develop the site
- 2016: Local referendum approves TCDS plans
- 2019 Saputo buys Dairy Crest Group
- 2021: Saputo sells the site to Fastglobe
- 2022: TCDS renews calls for a local council compulsory purchase of the site
Frances Northrop, of the TCDS, said: "Ideally, they [Fastglobe] would recognise that, actually, it's not theirs to develop.
"It belongs to the town, we know what we're doing and they should sell it to us.
"If that doesn't happen, we are asking South Hams District Council to compulsory purchase the site."
Councillors previously said that the authority was "keen to see the development of the site" but would not consider a compulsory purchase.
Fastglobe did not comment on the latest call, but previously said the purchase came "more than 12 years after Totnes residents first initiated their community ownership project which has struggled to progress".
