Gordon Sparks: Plymouth Argyle's Home Park to host funeral
- Published
The funeral of long-serving BBC Radio Devon presenter and former Plymouth Argyle commentator Gordon Sparks will be held at the football club's ground.
Sparksy, as he was known, had presented the breakfast show for many years and commentated on Argyle for 32 years.
The 61-year-old died on Sunday after being treated for cancer.
The service to mark his life at Home Park will start at 11:30 GMT on 2 November, with mourners able to attend from 10:30.
Sparks commentated on the club from 1984 to 2016, firstly with Hospital Radio and then Plymouth Sound before joining the BBC.
The service at Argyle's ground will be led by the club's chaplain Arthur Goode ahead of a private ceremony.
Plymouth Argyle said in a statement: "At the request of Gordon's family, we are honoured to be opening the gates of the stadium for a celebration of one of Plymouth's most beloved personalities, a commentary legend of our club, and greatly missed husband, father, and grandfather.
"Gordon's family are encouraging as many people to attend as possible, and guests are asked to wear Argyle colours, bringing shirts and scarves with them as we bathe Home Park in Green one more time for Sparksy."
The club jokingly added: "However, please note that Gordon made it clear before his passing that those wearing Manchester United shirts will not be permitted entry."
His death sparked an outpouring of tributes among football fans and listeners and the BBC's director general Tim Davie also paid tribute.
