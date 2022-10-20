Men suffer life-changing injuries in e-scooter crash
Two men who crashed an e-scooter into a parked car are in hospital with life-changing injuries.
Police said the Viper E-Scooter being ridden by the pair crashed into a parked white Ford Focus in Plymouth.
Emergency services were called to North West Road at about 23:15 BST on Wednesday and closed the road for four and a half hours to examine the scene.
The two men, both in their 30s, were taken to Derriford Hospital where they remain.
Police are asking for any witnesses or those with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward to assist with its investigation.
