Angler swept into sea in Ilfracombe rescued by helicopter
- Published
An angler was swept into "incredibly rough" seas off the north Devon coast on Saturday, the RNLI has said.
The man had managed to pull himself out of the water and on to rocks near Ilfracombe.
Ilfracombe RNLI was called shortly after 21:00 BST and sent two boats to the scene at Capstone Hill.
The coastguard arrived by helicopter and was able to winch the man to safety.
A spokesperson for Ilfracombe RNLI said: "It was incredibly rough and there was a big swell so it wasn't safe to try and get him off the rocks with the lifeboat."
Mayor of Ilfracombe Daniel Turton, who witnessed the rescue, said: "I saw the lifeboat so close to the rocks searching with the huge waves pushing it towards the rocks.
"The crew's bravery, skill and dedication is amazing, thank you all."
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency was contacted for comment.
