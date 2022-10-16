BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks dies at the age of 61
BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks has died at the age of 61.
"Sparksy", as he was known, was being treated for cancer at St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth.
Tributes began flooding into BBC Radio Devon on Sunday morning after news spread of his passing.
He had presented the breakfast show at the station for many years and commentated on Plymouth Argyle games for 32 years.
Hundreds of people paid tribute on social media - with many referring to him as "the voice of Plymouth Argyle".
Stephanie Marshall, head of BBC South and South West, said: "It is a very sad day for BBC Radio Devon. Our hearts go out to Gordon's friends, family and faithful listeners.
"Gordon was a broadcasting legend - honest and brave through the toughest times. He will be missed dearly."
