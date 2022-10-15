More than 60,000 free meals given to East Devon families
Hundreds of East Devon residents were given more than 60,000 free meals in the past year as part of a project, the council said.
The project is aimed at reducing food waste and reducing shopping bills for families.
The council partnership with FareShare and eight foodbanks and community organisations was launched last year.
It brings food from Bristol into Honiton which is then shared with food providers around the district.
In East Devon, more than three tonnes of food went directly to Honiton and Axminster tenants over the last 12 months.
The authority said this saved 1.2 tonnes of Co2 by saving the food from going to waste and possibly ending up in landfill.
The council first met with FareShare to discuss the project more than three years ago.
A spokesman said the project had helped to save thousands of pounds for organisations helping people struggling to afford the basics in the district.
'An amazing service'
Councillor Dan Ledger, East Devon District Council's portfolio holder for sustainable homes and communities, said: "These food providers alongside our community development worker, Victoria Robinson, deliver an amazing service to the residents across East Devon.
"I really can't applaud and thank them enough for their continued support to their communities.
"The groups are victims of their own success though.
"Food waste is down dramatically and FareShare have highlighted they may struggle with demand over the next 12 months."
