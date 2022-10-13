East Devon District Council seeks views on changes to beach rules
A council wants to raise the fine for people who deliberately give food to seagulls or flout summer dog bans.
East Devon District Council has proposed increasing the penalty for the breaches from £80 to £100 to align with other councils.
It is also consulting on changes to seasonal dog rules.
People can have their say on proposed changes to three existing Public Spaces Protection Orders until 20 November.
Dog walkers, who are currently restricted to certain areas, would be allowed to take their animals across the whole beach in the early morning and later in the evening if the proposal is agreed.
The council is also looking to relax dog on lead zones on some beaches while introducing new zones in other areas.
