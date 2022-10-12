In pictures: Ideal conditions for Hunter's Moon over Devon

Moon by Tyler CooperTyler Cooper
Tyler Cooper captured this image of the Moon and Jupiter to the right from Exeter

Photographers across Devon have been keeping their cameras close as a huge moon lights up the night sky.

The Hunter's Moon rose on Sunday, when it was at its brightest, but the orb was also larger than usual on Monday.

Citing the Farmers' Almanac, Nasa said the first full moon of October traditionally marked the time of year people would hunt animals for food.

Exeter-based photographer Tyler Cooper said the lack of light pollution in parts of Devon created ideal conditions for the event.

On Monday, he captured detailed shots of the Moon's surface by overlaying multiple images taken at different exposures. They were taken in the St Thomas area of the city.

"It was a really clear night and very little light pollution, which really helps," he said.

"The reaction has been great, people have been loving it."

Here is a selection of a variety of moon pictures taken across the county.

Tyler Cooper
Another view of the Moon's surface by Tyler Cooper
Tyler Cooper
Tyler Cooper overlaid multiple images of the Moon to capture more detail
Carina Bragg
Carina Bragg took this photo of the Moon from Tiverton
David Taylor Photography
The moon over Paignton Pier by photographer David Taylor

