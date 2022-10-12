Exmouth flood defences scheme complete
A £12m scheme to improve tidal flood defences in Exmouth has been completed.
East Devon District Council (EDDC) and the Environment Agency's Exmouth Tidal Flood Defence Scheme aims to reduce the risk of flooding to 1,400 homes.
The works include wall-strengthening and 26 new flood gates, and no further improvements should be needed until 2045.
An EDDC and Exmouth councillor welcomed the scheme but warned of the dangers of climate change.
Olly Davey explained: "This shows the Environment Agency are taking sea levels rising seriously.
"However this doesn't mean we can ignore climate change, we have to deal with the real issue, we cannot just keep adapting."
The new measures have cut the risk from a 4% chance of flooding every year to 0.5%, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Further improvements should not be needed before 2045.Geoff Jung, portfolio holder for coast, country and environment at EDDC, said: "The protection of people's houses, shops and businesses from flooding is a key objective of East Devon District Council`s initiative on combating the effects of climate change."
The new gates will be operated by volunteers, whilst the Esplanade gates continue to be controlled by East Devon District Council.
When the risk of flooding is high, the volunteers will receive an alert from the Environment Agency's flood warning team.
Although flood gates can be open and closed by just two volunteers, the more that respond, the faster defences will be in place.
