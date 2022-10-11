Plymouth Pavilions: Ice rink closes due to 'energy crisis'
Plymouth's ice rink is set to shut permanently, it has been confirmed.
The rink is part of the Plymouth Pavilions venue, which hosts sport, leisure and entertainment in the city centre.
CEO Sarah Phillips said there were a number of reasons for the decision, including "the energy crisis, rising costs and economic headwinds".
The ice rink is due to close on 1 January 2023 with three staff members jobs at risk due to the closure.
Ms Phillips said it had become "wholly unsustainable" and had the potential to "threaten the viability of the entire venue" if action was not taken.
She said: "The decision to close the ice rink is a very difficult one but our focus has to be to ensure the future of the Pavilions as the region's largest indoor arena and a hugely important and much-loved community asset for the city.
"We are sorry for all those who use the ice rink and for our colleagues working there whose jobs are at risk as a consequence of this decision; and we are committed to supporting them over the coming weeks."
