First tree to be planted as part of wildlife haven in Exmouth
- Published
The first oak tree will be planted this week at a new site which aims to become a haven for wildlife.
The area near Exmouth, called Yonder Oak Wood, is owned by Woodland Trust Charity.
It plans to plant 13,000 trees on the Devon site and it is hoped they will form part of a mosaic of woods, groves and glades.
The trust's site manager Paul Allen said the aim is to " allow nature to bounce back".
The first oak tree will be planted to form part of the Queen's Green Canopy - where people across the UK were inspired to plant a tree to mark the Queen's Jubilee.
Mr Allen said: "We have been working to create a comprehensive design that will guide our work over the next five years, and today we will plant the first new trees that will kickstart nature's recovery."
The Woodland Trust was awarded a grant of £750,000 by Biffa Award to help purchase the woodland.
Rachel Maidment, Biffa Award grants manager, said: "It is extremely important that we continue to support projects such as this one, which promote nature's recovery and provide a place for wildlife to survive and thrive."
