Kingsbridge wins horticultural excellence award at Britain in Bloom
Gardening groups in Devon and Cornwall have been recognised at the 2022 Britain in Bloom awards.
The Royal Horticultural Society event returned for the first time in two years with a renewed focus on the environment.
Organisers said this year's garden displays featured more water butts, recycled materials and drought-tolerant species than ever before.
Kingsbridge in Bloom won three awards at the ceremony in London.
The group won the overall award for horticultural excellence as well as gold in the small town category.
Chairman Graham Price was also named the competition's community champion.
Organisers said the plants at Kingsbridge were "exceptionally well cared for and still in prime condition at the end of summer, including their eye catching tranquillity trail".
Mr Price said the awards were a "great accolade" for Kingsbridge and the South West.
"It's not just about pretty flowers," he said.
"It's about sustainability, addressing climate change and community involvement, which is so important these days."
Volunteers from Sidmouth in Bloom, which won gold in the coastal category, were among the other South West winners.
St Austell Business Improvement District took gold in the town and city centres category.
