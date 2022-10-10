New Bishop of Plymouth officially welcomed to Devon
- Published
The new Bishop of Plymouth has been officially welcomed into his new role.
During a service at Exeter Cathedral the Right Reverend James Grier was presented to the Bishop of Crediton, the Right Reverend Jackie Searle.
Bishop Searle asked him to share her mission, along with the Bishop of Exeter, to lead "the people of God" in Devon.
Bishop Grier, who was wearing a mitre for the first time, responded by saying: "By God's help, I will."
He was then presented to the congregation who greeted him with a round of applause.
Bishop Grier was also welcomed by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Devon, Lady Arran, a representative from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Plymouth and representatives from the Church of England in Devon.
The bishop had completed a pilgrimage from Exeter to Plymouth ahead of the service on Sunday.
He told the congregation in Exeter he had been struck by how many people he had met on his walk had suffered a bereavement or the loss of livelihood.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.