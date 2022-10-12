Coronavirus: Appeal to 'be more mindful' as Plymouth Covid cases rise
- Published
Plymouth has the highest Covid case rate of any unitary authority or county council area in England, figures show.
In the seven days to Thursday 6 October, there were 376 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Plymouth.
Dr Ruth Harrell, Plymouth's director of public health, said as Covid-19 rates were higher, people needed to be "more mindful".
She said with a broad range of symptoms and less testing, people may not know if they have Covid-19.
Dr Harrell said: "We are seeing increasing rates of Covid-19 across the country through the national survey and through people who are tested on admission to hospital.
'Rates to rise again'
"We expected to see rates increase again this winter, partly because we are more likely to meet indoors with less ventilation as it gets colder and partly because we are now getting used to the idea that Covid-19 comes in waves."
Dr Harrell said her first piece of advice was to keep vaccinations up-to-date.
She said: "The autumn booster is now available to those at higher risk, including over 65s, health and care workers and the immunosuppressed.
"This will soon widen to include over 50s, people in a clinical risk group and people who are pregnant.
"A similar group of people are eligible for the free annual flu vaccine, which is especially important this year as we are mixing more than we have for the last two years and are expecting to see more flu cases."
Dr Harrell said: "We know that vaccination works very well for most people and that while the vaccinated may still get Covid-19, it will be milder than if not vaccinated.
"However, for some people, such as those who are immunosuppressed, the vaccine doesn't work very well and these people still have to work, shop and carry out their daily activities, so it makes sense for all of us to take precautions."
In the latest Covid-19 figures, Plymouth had a Covid-19 infection case rate of 143.1 per 100,000 population in the seven days to 6 October.
The same figure for England in the latest government data shows there was 89 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 population.
The South West had the highest weekly hospital admission rate for new positive Covid-19 cases last week, according to UK Health Security Agency data.
New variants
Prof David Strain, senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School, said people were catching Covid "more frequently" due to two new variants.
He said more vulnerable people were ending up in hospital with the new variants, and urged those eligible to take up the latest vaccines.
Prof Strain said: "For the vast majority, this is very little more than a flu-like illness, but more and more, we are seeing some of the older demographics, some of the more vulnerable people, ending up in hospital with this new variant.
"This is with Covid rather than happening to be in hospital and having Covid at the time same, and that is clearly causing concern."
