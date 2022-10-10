Torquay serious assault: 16-year-old boy charged

Carlton Road in Torquay
Police were called to Carlton Road in Ellacombe, Torquay, on Thursday

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police said the charges were in relation to an incident on Carlton Road in Ellacombe, Torquay, on Thursday.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been held in remand and is due before Plymouth Youth Court on Monday.

Two boys aged 13 and 14 have been released on police bail until 25 October.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics