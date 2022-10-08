Night buses to run in Plymouth to help people get home
A new night bus service in Plymouth begins on Saturday.
Plymouth City Council said the initiative would allow people to get home safely from the city after a night out, and would run on Saturday nights until the end of the year.
The night buses will run on three routes from Derry's Cross at midnight, 02:00 and 04:00.
It follows recommendations to tackle violence against women after the murder of teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.
A flat fare of £7 will be charged for all trips, the council said.
Security staff wearing body cameras will be on board the buses, which are being funded through a Home Office street safety scheme.
Councillor Rebecca Smith, chair of the Plymouth Commission on Violence against Women and Girls, said the night buses would come as a "relief" to many residents.
"We've heard time and again that people are struggling to get home after a night out because they can't get a taxi or a bus," she said.
Ch Supt Matt Longman said he wanted the additional public transport to be made permanent.
"The more people use it, the more likely it can stay for the future," he said.
In May, Cody Ackland, 24, was sentenced to a minimum of 31 years in jail for the murder of Ms McLeod, after abducting her from a bus stop.
