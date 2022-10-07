Serious injuries after two-car crash near Torpoint

Road closed
The A374 near Torpoint was closed after a two-car crash

A number of people are thought to be seriously injured after a crash in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to the A374 near Torpoint shortly after 14:30 BST following the crash involving two cars.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a number of road closures were in place.

Traffic was diverted along Trevol Road to allow for a crash investigation. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

